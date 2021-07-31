Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after acquiring an additional 552,590 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,202,000 after acquiring an additional 39,844 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.83. 945,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,813. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.56.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,520,528. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.