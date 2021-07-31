Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Raised by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in Ecolab by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $220.83. 945,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,813. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,092 shares of company stock worth $9,520,528 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

