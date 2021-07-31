Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $112.27 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $114.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

