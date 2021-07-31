Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EGTYF remained flat at $$0.27 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 49,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,394. Eguana Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

