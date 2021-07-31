Elamachain (ELAMA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.90 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and $1.90 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00055302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $337.81 or 0.00797088 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00039830 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 856,192,740 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

