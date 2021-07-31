Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Elastic by 252.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,858,000 after buying an additional 1,023,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Elastic by 53.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,068,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,002,000 after purchasing an additional 720,978 shares during the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP increased its position in Elastic by 120.4% during the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,389,000 after purchasing an additional 611,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $88,064,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Elastic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.19. Elastic has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $176.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,862. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.52.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

