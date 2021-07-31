Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $161.69 million and approximately $254,178.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,885,907,964 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.