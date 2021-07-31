Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,597,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after buying an additional 1,116,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after buying an additional 1,101,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after buying an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after buying an additional 592,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,474. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,033. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

