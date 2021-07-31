Elitium Tops 24 Hour Volume of $857,741.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. Elitium has a market capitalization of $96.79 million and approximately $857,741.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.47 or 0.00008631 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elitium Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,457 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

