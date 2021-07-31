Ellipsis (EPS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28.56 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, Ellipsis has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $70.05 million and approximately $28.56 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00054935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.15 or 0.00791281 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00039465 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

