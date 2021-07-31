ELYSIA (EL) 1-Day Volume Hits $205,746.00

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $14.48 million and approximately $205,746.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ELYSIA has traded up 26.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00055781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.10 or 0.00801654 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00085782 BTC.

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,959,375,039 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

