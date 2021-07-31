Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.72.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Embraer alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 193,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 496,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61. Embraer has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.