Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

EBS opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.08. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.