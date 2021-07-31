Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Stock Position Decreased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.44% of Employers worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 44,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter worth about $4,082,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Employers alerts:

NYSE EIG opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.