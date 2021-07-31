Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

ENB traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $39.35. 5,534,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,837. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Enbridge alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.