Encompass Health Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

EHC opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.37. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.