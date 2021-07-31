Encompass Health Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – William Blair upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $480,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

