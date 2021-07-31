Energi Achieves Market Cap of $69.32 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $69.32 million and $220,766.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00003836 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00032559 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00209028 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00033340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012715 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 43,313,136 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

