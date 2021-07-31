Energy Web Token (EWT) Achieves Market Cap of $223.91 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for about $7.45 or 0.00017751 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $223.91 million and $1.85 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00104014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00135304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,913.16 or 0.99886590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.51 or 0.00818648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

