Energycoin (ENRG) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 42.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $50,456.86 and approximately $1,299.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energycoin has traded down 58.5% against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00018993 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007946 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

