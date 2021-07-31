Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Update

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ENRT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,607. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07. Enertopia has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

About Enertopia

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

