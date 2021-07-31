Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €15.23 ($17.92).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Engie stock opened at €11.25 ($13.24) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €11.87. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

