Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.2% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 110,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

