Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 1,692.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Envestnet worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Envestnet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

NYSE ENV opened at $75.23 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $92.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.