EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.03 million and $584,890.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins and its circulating supply is 39,856,304 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

