EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Short Interest Up 48.9% in July

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,800 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the June 30th total of 584,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,349.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQBBF. Morgan Stanley set a $39.60 price objective on shares of EQT AB (publ) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQBBF remained flat at $$41.25 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.17. EQT AB has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

