EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after buying an additional 13,041,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,577 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 7,372.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,553,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,278 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of EQT by 684.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,543,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of EQT by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 734,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. EQT has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

