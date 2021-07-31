Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Short Interest Up 46.6% in July

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 6,780,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of EQX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,850. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.05. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 390.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 757,733 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 45,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 112,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

