Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 640,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 207,934 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 9,289.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 532,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 526,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 477,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,276,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.22. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

