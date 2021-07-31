Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 42.2% in July

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $19.49. 22,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 10.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

