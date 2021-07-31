Esm Acquisition (NYSE:ESM) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 1,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71.

Esm Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:ESM)

ESM Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

