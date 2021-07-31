Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Posts Earnings Results

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Essex Property Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.210-$12.450 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.980-$3.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $328.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,195. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $336.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.56.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,432. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

