Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.23% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ESTA stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.29. The company had a trading volume of 100,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.17. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $88.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

In other news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $465,556.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock worth $1,893,358 over the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

