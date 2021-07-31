esure Group (LON:ESUR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of esure Group plc (LON:ESUR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 282 ($3.68). esure Group shares last traded at GBX 279.60 ($3.65), with a volume of 2,433,124 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 279.60.

About esure Group (LON:ESUR)

esure Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company offers motor and home insurance products under the esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. It is also involved in insurance intermediary, property investment, and administration and management activities.

