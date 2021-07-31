ETHA Lend 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $506,150.00 (ETHA)

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. ETHA Lend has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $506,150.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ETHA Lend has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One ETHA Lend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETHA Lend alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ETHA Lend Profile

ETHA Lend (ETHA) is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,058,386 coins. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend . The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

ETHA Lend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHA Lend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHA Lend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHA Lend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHA Lend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.