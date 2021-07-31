Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) versus Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Head to Head Review

Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) and Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Surgery Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Surgery Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ethema Health and Surgery Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethema Health 3,195.38% -54.99% 312.14% Surgery Partners -5.67% -3.68% -0.63%

Volatility & Risk

Ethema Health has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgery Partners has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ethema Health and Surgery Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethema Health $340,000.00 20.69 $3.09 million N/A N/A Surgery Partners $1.86 billion 1.76 -$116.10 million ($1.49) -36.62

Ethema Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surgery Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ethema Health and Surgery Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Surgery Partners 0 1 5 0 2.83

Surgery Partners has a consensus target price of $34.40, indicating a potential downside of 36.95%. Given Surgery Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surgery Partners is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Summary

Surgery Partners beats Ethema Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ethema Health Company Profile

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc. is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. The Surgical Facility Services segment consists of the operation of ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals, including anesthesia services of the company. The Ancillary Services segment operates a diagnostic laboratory and multi-specialty physician practices. The Optical Services segment involves an optical laboratory and an optical products group purchasing organization. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

