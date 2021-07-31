Ethereum Gold Price Hits $0.0125 on Top Exchanges (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $252,357.90 and approximately $26.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00055749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.65 or 0.00797253 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00085685 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

