Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Reaches Market Cap of $388,646.56

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.89 or 0.00009382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $388,646.56 and $235.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

