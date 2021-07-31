EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $55,905.46 and $156,241.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

