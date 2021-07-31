EventChain (EVC) Trading Up 25.9% Over Last Week

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. In the last week, EventChain has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a market cap of $683,392.14 and approximately $24,712.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

