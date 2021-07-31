Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%.

NYSE ES traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $86.27. 2,082,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

