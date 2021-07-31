Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Decreased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,107 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,652,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,159,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,162,000 after acquiring an additional 68,094 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $86.27 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

