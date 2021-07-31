Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of EVOL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 233,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,283. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $28.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.21. Evolving Systems has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.63.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOL. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 443.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Evolving Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.