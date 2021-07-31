Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Update

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 37,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE ENPC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 42,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999. Executive Network Partnering has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter worth $114,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 14.1% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 427,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter worth $2,485,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

