ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. ExlService updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $4.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Get ExlService alerts:

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,897.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.