eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $445,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,500 shares of company stock worth $10,099,390. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get eXp World alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. eXp World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.92. 588,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,369. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.38 and a beta of 2.84.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.