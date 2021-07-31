Exponent, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Exponent has increased its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Exponent has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Exponent to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $107.40.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

