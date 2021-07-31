Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Issues Earnings Results

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 21.94%.
Shares of EXPO stock traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,741. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.40.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
Exponent Company Profile
Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.
