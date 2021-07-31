Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Issues Earnings Results

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 21.94%.

Shares of EXPO stock traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,741. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.40.

Get Exponent alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.