Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 116.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,355 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.30% of Extra Space Storage worth $52,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 48.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $900,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,604.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 55,561 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXR opened at $174.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $177.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.31.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

