Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSUF opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10. Fagron has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

Fagron Company Profile

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

