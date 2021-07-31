Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSUF opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10. Fagron has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $21.72.
Fagron Company Profile
Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.